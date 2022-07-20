Red Bull Bragantino - Fortaleza

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 18
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 20.07.2022
Red Bull Bragantino
Not started
-
-
Fortaleza
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Red Bull Bragantino

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1796233
2
Atlético MineiroATL
1787231
3
CorinthiansCOR
1785429
4
InternacionalINT
1778229
5
FluminenseFLU
1784528
8
Red Bull BragantinoRED
1766524
19
FortalezaFOR
1735914
