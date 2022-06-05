Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Red Bull Bragantino and Internacional with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 5 June 2022.

Catch the latest Red Bull Bragantino and Internacional news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.