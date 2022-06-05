Brazilian Série A / Matchday 9
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 05.06.2022
Red Bull Bragantino
Not started
-
-
Internacional
Red Bull Bragantino - Internacional

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
Internacional logo
Internacional
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Red Bull Bragantino

Internacional

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
São PauloSAO
944116
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
950415
3
PalmeirasPAL
843115
4
Atlético MineiroATL
843115
5
CorinthiansCOR
843115
13
InternacionalINT
825111
15
Red Bull BragantinoRED
824210
