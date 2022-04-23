Brazilian Série A / Matchday 3
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-bragantino/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Bragantino
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sao-paulo/teamcenter.shtml
São Paulo
Advertisement
Ad

Red Bull Bragantino - São Paulo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Red Bull Bragantino

São Paulo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
22006
2
Atlético MineiroATL
22006
3
FlamengoFLA
31205
4
Red Bull BragantinoRED
21104
5
SantosSAN
21104
7
São PauloSAO
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Flamengo
23/04
Palmeiras
-
-
Corinthians
23/04
Fluminense
-
-
Internacional
23/04
Atlético Mineiro
-
-
Coritiba
24/04

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Red Bull Bragantino and São Paulo with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 23 April 2022.

Catch the latest Red Bull Bragantino and São Paulo news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.