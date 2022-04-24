Brazilian Série A / Matchday 3
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/america-mg/teamcenter.shtml
América Mineiro
Advertisement
Ad

Santos - América Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

América Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Red Bull BragantinoRED
32107
2
CorinthiansCOR
22006
3
Atlético MineiroATL
22006
4
FlamengoFLA
41215
5
SantosSAN
21104
7
América MineiroAMG
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Athletico Paranaense
1
0
Flamengo
40'
Red Bull Bragantino
1
0
São Paulo
39'
Palmeiras
-
-
Corinthians
23:00
Fluminense
-
-
Internacional
23:00

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Santos and América Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 24 April 2022.

Catch the latest Santos and América Mineiro news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.