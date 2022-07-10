Santos - Atlético Goianiense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 16
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 10.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goianense/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Goianiense
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

Atlético Goianiense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1585229
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1583427
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1576227
4
CorinthiansCOR
1575326
5
InternacionalINT
1567225
11
SantosSAN
1547419
16
Atlético GoianienseACG
1545617
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Red Bull Bragantino
2
0
Avaí
85'
Fluminense
-
-
Ceará
23:00
Goiás
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
10/07
Coritiba
-
-
Juventude
10/07

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Santos and Atlético Goianiense with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 10 July 2022.

Catch the latest Santos and Atlético Goianiense news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.