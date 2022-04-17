Brazilian Série A / Matchday 2
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coritiba/teamcenter.shtml
Coritiba
Advertisement
Ad

Santos - Coritiba

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

Coritiba

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
São PauloSAO
11003
2
CoritibaCFC
11003
3
CorinthiansCOR
11003
4
Atlético MineiroATL
11003
5
CearáCEA
11003
12
SantosSAN
10101
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Goiás
-
-
Palmeiras
20:30
América Mineiro
-
-
Juventude
23:00
Corinthians
-
-
Avaí
23:00
Cuiabá
-
-
Fluminense
17/04

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Santos and Coritiba with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 17 April 2022.

Catch the latest Santos and Coritiba news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.