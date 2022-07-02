Brazilian Série A / Matchday 15
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 02.07.2022
Santos
Not started
-
-
Flamengo
Santos - Flamengo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

Flamengo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1485129
2
CorinthiansCOR
1475226
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1473424
4
InternacionalINT
1466224
5
Atlético MineiroATL
1466224
7
SantosSAN
1447319
9
FlamengoFLA
1453618
