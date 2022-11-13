Santos - Fortaleza

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 38
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
372312281
2
InternacionalINT
371913570
3
FluminenseFLU
372071067
4
CorinthiansCOR
371811865
5
FlamengoFLA
381891163
10
FortalezaFOR
3714101352
12
SantosSAN
3712111447
