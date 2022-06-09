Brazilian Série A / Matchday 10
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 09.06.2022
Santos
Not started
-
-
Internacional
Santos - Internacional

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
Internacional logo
Internacional
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

Internacional

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
1054119
2
PalmeirasPAL
944116
3
Atlético MineiroATL
944116
4
CoritibaCFC
942314
5
América MineiroAMG
942314
7
InternacionalINT
935114
9
SantosSAN
933312
