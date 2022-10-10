Santos - Juventude

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 31
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 11.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventude/teamcenter.shtml
Juventude
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
Juventude logo
Juventude
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

Juventude

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
30199266
2
InternacionalINT
311512457
3
CorinthiansCOR
31159754
4
FlamengoFLA
31157952
5
FluminenseFLU
311561051
14
SantosSAN
309101137
20
JuventudeJUV
303111620
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Atlético Goianiense
-
-
Palmeiras
22:30
Coritiba
2
1
Red Bull Bragantino
Atlético Mineiro
0
0
Ceará
Fluminense
0
2
América Mineiro

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Santos and Juventude with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 11 October 2022.

Catch the latest Santos and Juventude news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.