Brazilian Série A / Matchday 8
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Advertisement
Ad

Santos - Palmeiras

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

Palmeiras

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
742114
2
PalmeirasPAL
733112
3
São PauloSAO
733112
4
Atlético MineiroATL
733112
5
BotafogoBOT
733112
7
SantosSAN
732211
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Goiás
0
1
Red Bull Bragantino
Half-time
São Paulo
-
-
Ceará
23:00
Fortaleza
-
-
Juventude
29/05
Coritiba
-
-
Botafogo
29/05

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Santos and Palmeiras with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 29 May 2022.

Catch the latest Santos and Palmeiras news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.