Brazilian Série A / Matchday 1
Estádio do Morumbi / 10.04.2022
São Paulo
Not started
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
São Paulo - Athletico Paranaense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

São Paulo

Athletico Paranaense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético GoianienseACG
10101
1
FlamengoFLA
10101
1
FluminenseFLU
10101
1
SantosSAN
10101
5
América MineiroAMG
00000
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
00000
5
São PauloSAO
00000
