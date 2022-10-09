São Paulo - Botafogo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 31
Estádio do Morumbi / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sao-paulo/teamcenter.shtml
São Paulo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/botafogo/teamcenter.shtml
Botafogo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

São Paulo

Botafogo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
30199266
2
InternacionalINT
301412454
3
FluminenseFLU
30156951
4
CorinthiansCOR
30149751
5
FlamengoFLA
30147949
9
BotafogoBOT
301171240
10
São PauloSAO
29913740
