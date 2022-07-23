São Paulo - Goiás

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 19
Estádio do Morumbi / 23.07.2022
São Paulo
Not started
-
-
Goiás
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
Goiás logo
Goiás
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

São Paulo

Goiás

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
18106236
2
CorinthiansCOR
1895432
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1888232
4
FluminenseFLU
1894531
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1894531
10
São PauloSAO
18510325
14
GoiásGOI
1856721
