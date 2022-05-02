Brazilian Série A / Matchday 4
Estádio do Morumbi / 03.05.2022
São Paulo
Not started
-
-
Santos
São Paulo - Santos

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
Santos logo
Santos
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

São Paulo

Santos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
43019
2
Red Bull BragantinoRED
42208
3
Atlético MineiroATL
42208
4
SantosSAN
32107
5
CoritibaCFC
42117
13
São PauloSAO
31114
