Palmeiras - Avaí

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 33
Allianz Parque / 23.10.2022
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
Avaí
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
Avaí logo
Avaí
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

Avaí

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
321911268
2
InternacionalINT
321612460
3
FlamengoFLA
32167955
4
FluminenseFLU
321661054
5
CorinthiansCOR
31159754
19
AvaíAVA
32771828
