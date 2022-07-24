Palmeiras - Internacional

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 19
Allianz Parque / 24.07.2022
Palmeiras
Internacional
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
Internacional logo
Internacional
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

Internacional

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
18106236
2
CorinthiansCOR
1895432
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1888232
4
FluminenseFLU
1894531
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1894531
6
InternacionalINT
1879230
