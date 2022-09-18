Palmeiras - Santos

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 27
Allianz Parque / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
Santos logo
Santos
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

Santos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
26159254
2
InternacionalINT
261210446
3
FlamengoFLA
26136745
4
FluminenseFLU
26136745
5
CorinthiansCOR
26128644
10
SantosSAN
26810834
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Botafogo
0
0
Coritiba
Half-time
Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
Goiás
18/09
Flamengo
-
-
Fluminense
18/09
Ceará
-
-
São Paulo
18/09

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Palmeiras and Santos with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:30 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest Palmeiras and Santos news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.