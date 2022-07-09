Red Bull Bragantino - Avaí

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 16
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 09.07.2022
Red Bull Bragantino
Avaí
TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1585229
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1583427
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1576227
4
CorinthiansCOR
1575326
5
InternacionalINT
1567225
11
AvaíAVA
1553718
14
Red Bull BragantinoRED
1546518
