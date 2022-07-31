Red Bull Bragantino - Juventude

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 20
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 31.07.2022
Red Bull Bragantino
Not started
-
-
Juventude
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
Juventude logo
Juventude
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Red Bull Bragantino

Juventude

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
20126242
2
CorinthiansCOR
20106436
3
FluminenseFLU
19104534
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1988332
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1994631
8
Red Bull BragantinoRED
1976627
19
JuventudeJUV
1937916
Related matches

Corinthians
0
0
Botafogo
19'
Flamengo
-
-
Atlético Goianiense
31/07
Internacional
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
31/07
Athletico Paranaense
-
-
São Paulo
31/07

