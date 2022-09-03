Red Bull Bragantino - Palmeiras

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 25
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-bragantino/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Bragantino
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Red Bull Bragantino

Palmeiras

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
24148250
2
FlamengoFLA
24134743
3
FluminenseFLU
24126642
4
CorinthiansCOR
24126642
5
InternacionalINT
24119442
11
Red Bull BragantinoRED
2487931
