Santos - Corinthians

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 33
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/corinthians/teamcenter.shtml
Corinthians
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

Corinthians

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
321911268
2
InternacionalINT
321612460
3
FlamengoFLA
32167955
4
FluminenseFLU
321661054
5
CorinthiansCOR
31159754
12
SantosSAN
3211101143
