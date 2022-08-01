Santos - Fluminense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 20
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 02.08.2022
Santos
Fluminense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

Fluminense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
20126242
2
CorinthiansCOR
20115438
3
FluminenseFLU
19104534
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
20104634
5
FlamengoFLA
20103733
9
SantosSAN
1968526
