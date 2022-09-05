Santos - Goiás

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 25
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 06.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goias/teamcenter.shtml
Goiás
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
Goiás logo
Goiás
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

Goiás

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
25149251
2
FlamengoFLA
25135744
3
CorinthiansCOR
25127643
4
InternacionalINT
251110443
5
FluminenseFLU
25126742
9
SantosSAN
24810634
11
GoiásGOI
2488832
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cuiabá
1
0
São Paulo
Half-time
Atlético Goianiense
0
2
Atlético Mineiro
Corinthians
2
2
Internacional
Fortaleza
1
3
Botafogo

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Santos and Goiás with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 6 September 2022.

Catch the latest Santos and Goiás news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.