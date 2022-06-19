Brazilian Série A / Matchday 13
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-bragantino/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Bragantino
Santos - Red Bull Bragantino

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

Red Bull Bragantino

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1274125
2
CorinthiansCOR
1264222
3
InternacionalINT
1256121
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1253418
5
São PauloSAO
1246218
8
SantosSAN
1245317
9
Red Bull BragantinoRED
1245317
