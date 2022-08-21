Santos - São Paulo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 23
Estádio Vila Belmiro / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sao-paulo/teamcenter.shtml
São Paulo
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Santos logo
Santos
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Santos

São Paulo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
22146248
2
FluminenseFLU
23125641
3
FlamengoFLA
22123739
4
CorinthiansCOR
22116539
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
22114737
10
SantosSAN
2279630
12
São PauloSAO
22611529
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Fluminense
2
0
Coritiba
57'
Juventude
-
-
Botafogo
15:00
Palmeiras
-
-
Flamengo
20:00
Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
Ceará
22:00

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Santos and São Paulo with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Santos and São Paulo news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.