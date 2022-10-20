São Paulo - Coritiba

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 29
Estádio do Morumbi / 21.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sao-paulo/teamcenter.shtml
São Paulo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coritiba/teamcenter.shtml
Coritiba
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

São Paulo

Coritiba

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
321911268
2
InternacionalINT
321612460
3
FlamengoFLA
32167955
4
FluminenseFLU
321661054
5
CorinthiansCOR
31159754
12
São PauloSAO
31914841
15
CoritibaCFC
311041734
