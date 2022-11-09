São Paulo - Internacional

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 37
Estádio do Morumbi / 09.11.2022
São Paulo
Not started
-
-
Internacional
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
Internacional logo
Internacional
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

São Paulo

Internacional

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
362212278
2
InternacionalINT
361813567
3
FluminenseFLU
361971064
4
CorinthiansCOR
361810864
5
FlamengoFLA
361871161
9
São PauloSAO
361215951
