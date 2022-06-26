Brazilian Série A / Matchday 14
Estádio do Morumbi / 26.06.2022
São Paulo
Not started
-
-
Juventude
São Paulo - Juventude

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
Juventude logo
Juventude
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

São Paulo

Juventude

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1384128
2
CorinthiansCOR
1475226
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1473424
4
InternacionalINT
1466224
5
Atlético MineiroATL
1356221
9
São PauloSAO
1346318
20
JuventudeJUV
1324710
