Brazilian Série A / Matchday 13
Estádio do Morumbi / 21.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sao-paulo/teamcenter.shtml
São Paulo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
São Paulo - Palmeiras

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

São Paulo

Palmeiras

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1274125
2
CorinthiansCOR
1374225
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1363421
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1356221
5
InternacionalINT
1356221
9
São PauloSAO
1246218
