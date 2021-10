Football

Brendan Rodgers denies interest in Newcastle job amid Steve Bruce speculation

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers re-affirmed his commitment to the club, amid speculation that he was a managerial target for Newcastle United. Rodgers insisted he is happy at Leicester with the resources and playing staff at his disposal and expressed his sympathy for Steve Bruce for having to handle the media pressure that comes with Premier League management.

00:01:49, an hour ago