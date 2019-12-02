Brescia sack coach Grosso, reinstate Corini

Former Italy international Grosso is being replaced by Eugenio Corini, whom he took over from in early November, Brescia said in a statement.

Brescia, who were beaten 3-0 at home by neighbours Atalanta on Saturday, have seven points from 13 games.

They next face second-bottom SPAL away on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX;)