Brighton all but safe after draw at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 16 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion all but ensured their Premier League status for another season as they held out for a 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Thursday.

Frenchman Neal Maupay gave Brighton the halftime lead but Danny Ings pulled one back in the 66th minute for Southampton, who kept up a furious second-half onslaught but were unable to convert it into a come-from-behind win.

Brighton moved up to 37 points, six above the relegation zone with two games remaining and a vastly superior goal difference but still need another point to be certain of survival.

Southampton remained in 12th place on 46 points, keeping up the unique distinction of being the only club with a better away record than home in this season’s Premier League. They have earned 28 points away and 18 at St Mary’s. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

