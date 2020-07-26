Football

Brighton end Burnley's home run with win at Turf Moor

Aaron Connolly celebrates scoring for Brighton against Burnley

Image credit: Getty Images

Reuters
an hour ago

Burnley suffered their first home defeat since New Year's Day as they were beaten 2-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day of the Premier League season.

Burnley finish the season in 10th place on 54 points while Brighton, who had flirted with relegation, conclude in the safety of 15th place.

Yves Bissouma put Brighton ahead in the 20th minute with a superb strike from over 25 metres out and Albion went close to a second when Neal Maupay headed against the bar.

But Burnley drew level just before the break when Chris Wood got behind the Brighton defence to collect a diagonal ball from Erik Pieters and the New Zealander slotted home with a cool, left-foot finish.

The visitors restored their advantage though in the 50th minute with Aaron Connolly latching on to a Maupay pass and bursting past Kevin Long before beating Nick Pope. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

