Brighton eye best Premier League points tally

July 18 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion are targeting maximum points from the final two games of the season as they look to secure their best Premier League points tally, manager Graham Potter said on Saturday.

Brighton, who have 37 points from 36 games, are three points away from matching their highest tally of 40, which they achieved in their maiden top-flight season in 2017-18.

Potter's side, 16th in the standings and six points clear of the relegation zone, host 13th-placed Newcastle United on Monday before travelling to Burnley.

"We want to get as close as we can to 43 points," Potter told reporters. "That's the aim and that's what we'll try to do."

Defender Benjamin White, who spent the season on loan at Leeds United and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League, has been linked with a permanent move away from Brighton.

"We see Ben as part of our plan. Everyone won, he got great experience and Leeds got their goal of promotion," Potter said of the 22-year-old.

"We rate him highly, I've followed his career closely, we like him a lot."

Potter confirmed that winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who missed Thursday's 1-1 draw at Southampton due to a hamstring injury, is in line to return. Defender Adam Webster has a hip problem and will be assessed. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

