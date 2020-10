It looked like being a frustrating afternoon for Brighton who dominated the game but could find no reply to Wilfried Zaha's 19th-minute penalty for the hosts.

Zaha fired past Brighton keeper Mat Ryan for his fourth goal of the season after Tariq Lamptey was judged to have fouled Michy Batshuayi in the area as a cross was played in.

Brighton out-passed Palace and had 20 goal attempts to Palace's one overall, but they had to wait until the 90th minute for their reward as Argentine Mac Allister powered in a deflected shot.

Brighton ended the match with 10 men though, after Lewis Dunk was sent off in stoppage time for a bad tackle on Gary Cahill.

Palace, who had suffered successive defeats having won their opening two games, have seven points and are in 12th spot, with Brighton three points worse off in 16th place. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

