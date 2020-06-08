Football

Brighton offer fans chance to feature at home games as cardboard cutouts

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

June 8 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion will play their remaining Premier League home games without fans but season ticket-holders can still make their presence felt during matches by signing up for cardboard cutouts of themselves to be displayed at Amex Stadium.

The Premier League will resume without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Brighton, who are two points above the relegation zone with nine games remaining, scheduled to host Arsenal in their first match back on June 20.

Personalised cut-outs will cost fans 20 pounds ($25.40) each, with a percentage of profits being donated to the 'Albion As One' charity fund.

Football

Michel Preud'homme quits as coach of Standard Liege

2 HOURS AGO

"The cut-out fans will be positioned in the upper tier of the East Stand, providing the team with some visual support for these important games and supporters are encouraged to wear colours to create a stand full of blue and white," Brighton said in a statement https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/1678661/be-a-fan-in-the-stand-for-our-remaining-home-matches.

"Other areas of the stadium will feature other club and partner branding as part of a Premier League initiative."

Last week, Wolverhampton Wanderers also invited their fans to be part of a crowd mosaic for home matches at Molineux.

"Wolves are creating a giant crowd mosaic to cover the Sir Jack Hayward Stand -- an idea generated in collaboration with the club's matchday experience group during a virtual meeting last month," the club, who face Bournemouth in their first home match back on June 24, said in a statement.

German Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach also used cardboard cutouts to fill the stadium for their home games when the league restarted behind closed doors last month.

($1 = 0.7875 pounds) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

USSF to consider repealing ban on players kneeling during anthem

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Premier League predictions: Who will be relegated?

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Michel Preud'homme quits as coach of Standard Liege

2 HOURS AGO
Football

USSF to consider repealing ban on players kneeling during anthem

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Premier League predictions: Who will be relegated?

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Depay back for Lyon six months after horror knee injury

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

AEK Athens and Panathinaikos take a knee for George Floyd

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Vandoorne wins Formula E Race at Home Challenge

00:02:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We wanted to make a clear statement' - Brandt on Dortmund protest

00:00:56
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

9 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

YESTERDAY AT 19:48
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

YESTERDAY AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

06/06/2020 AT 13:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMichel Preud'homme quits as coach of Standard Liege
Next articleDumoulin is already past his peak, says former Tour stage winner Boogerd