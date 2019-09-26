Duffy, 27, suffered a knock in the second half of their 3-1 loss, forcing Potter to make a substitution as the Republic of Ireland centre back hobbled off the pitch.

"Shane is going for a scan to look at last night's injury. It's a calf injury that looks like it will be a number of weeks," Potter told reporters.

Striker Glenn Murray is back in contention after missing the last two games with an ankle injury while Alireza Jahanbakhsh could also return after a late fitness test. However, midfielder Solly March is likely to return next weekend.

"Jahanbakhsh may be back for the weekend, March is more likely for Tottenham (next Saturday)," Potter added.

"Murray is fine and trained today, as is (Neal) Maupay. Bernardo had a knock a few weeks ago that needs to settle down. (Leandro) Trossard is also still making really good progress."

Brighton, who have one win from six games, will be looking to prevent Frank Lampard's Chelsea from winning their first home match of the campaign.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has turned to youth this season and his youngsters have scored 11 of their 12 league goals so far.

Striker Tammy Abraham -- who scored 26 goals in the second-tier Championship last season while on loan at Aston Villa -- is leading the way with seven goals.

"Chelsea have some really good young players. I came across them in the Championship (with Swansea City) last season," Potter said.

"We knew the likes of Abraham, (Mason) Mount and (Fikayo) Tomori would do well. Frank Lampard knows them well too, which always helps."