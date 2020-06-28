Brilliant Benzema assist helps Real Madrid go clear at the top

By Richard Martin

BARCELONA, June 28 (Reuters) - Real Madrid's Karim Benzema produced an audacious back-heeled assist for Casemiro to score as they beat Espanyol 1-0 away on Sunday to capitalise on Barcelona's slip-up a day earlier and move two points clear at the top of La Liga.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro slid to the ground to guide the ball home on the stroke of halftime after being played in by a stroke of genius from Benzema, who dragged the ball through the legs of the defender marking him to find his team mate.

Transfers Chelsea's spending spree continues with £45m-rated Declan Rice - Paper Round 44 MINUTES AGO

Real saw out their slender lead for a fifth consecutive victory which gave them a two-point cushion in the title race over Barca, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Espanyol, who were playing their first game under caretaker coach Francisco Rufete after he became their fourth manager of a troubling campaign, remain rooted to the bottom of the table on 24 points, 10 away from escaping the relegation zone. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Serie A Inter Milan stage late fightback to stun Parma in Serie A AN HOUR AGO