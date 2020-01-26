Brilliant Neymar sends PSG 10 points clear

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Neymar was in a class of his own again on Sunday, scoring a double to help Paris St Germain extend their Ligue 1 lead to 10 points with a 2-0 win at Lille.

Brazil forward Neymar found the back of the net either side of the interval with a sublime curled shot and a penalty to put PSG on 52 points from 21 games.

Second-placed Olympique de Marseille were held to a goalless stalemate at home by Angers on Saturday.

Lille dropped down to seventh on 31 points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)