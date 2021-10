Football

Bringing qualities to the pitch is 'our highest priority' - Julian Naglessmann ahead of Benfica

Bayern Munich face Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday. Julian Nagelsmann's side beat third-placed Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday and are the early favourites to reclaim Europe's top prize after victory in the Champions League in 2020.

00:02:29, an hour ago