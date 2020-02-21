Bruce retains faith in Joelinton to come good at Newcastle

Joelinton, 23, arrived at Newcastle for a club record fee in the region of 40 million pounds ($51.65 million) but the striker has scored only one goal in 26 league appearances.

Bruce said the Brazilian is a doubt for Saturday's league trip to Crystal Palace with a thigh problem, adding to the injury list with fellow striker Andy Carroll also sidelined with a hip problem.

"He (Joelinton) will hopefully train today. He will be measured on one thing - goals," Bruce told a news conference.

"We have to understand he's only a baby in the respect of his age. He's found it difficult at times but we're convinced he will come good. He has to be a bit more selfish.

"No update (on Carroll). We won't put any timescale on it, we just will wait until he's right. The big thing for him is his ankle is okay. It's a freak one, it's a difficult one but he has to stay strong mentally and he will."

Bruce was given a boost with forwards Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto back from thigh and pelvic injuries respectively, but Ciaran Clark is sidelined with an ankle injury with the defender set to see a specialist this week.

"Dwight has trained all week so he's in contention, Muto does too," Bruce said. "(Christian) Atsu is sick... Jonjo (Shelvey) and (Emil) Krafth might join in next week.

"(Clark) is in a boot at the moment. It's a nasty one, that's for sure. We're not sure on the severity of the ligaments yet."

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League standings, with 31 points from 26 games. ($1 = 0.7744 pounds) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)