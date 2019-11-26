Getty Images
Bruno Fernandes signs new contract with Sporting
Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract with Sporting Lisbon after he was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer.
Fernandes was a target for both Manchester United and Tottenham during the summer transfer window, but has put pen to paper on a new deal keeping him at the club until 2023.
His buyout clause remains €100m but the midfielder is expected to have received a big pay rise.
"For me, it has been and always will be a privilege to wear the Sporting shirt," said Fernandes.
Fernandes was one of 50 players short listed for the Balon d'Or after a fantastic season with Sporting, scoring 31 goals for the club across all competitions.
