BT retains UK rights to Champions League soccer
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - BT said it had retained the UK broadcast rights to Champions League soccer for three years from 2021 at an annual cost of 400 million pounds ($512 million).
The deal also covers matches from the Europa League and a planned third competition for European clubs, the company said in a statement on Friday.
($1 = 0.7815 pounds) (Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Mark Potter)
