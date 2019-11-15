BT retains UK rights to Champions League soccer

By Reuters

28 minutes agoUpdated 25 minutes ago

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - BT said it had retained the UK broadcast rights to Champions League soccer for three years from 2021 at an annual cost of 400 million pounds ($512 million).

The deal also covers matches from the Europa League and a planned third competition for European clubs, the company said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 0.7815 pounds) (Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Mark Potter)

