Football

Budweiser beer sales banned within World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters in Qatar in late u-turn

Beer will not be sold at World Cup stadiums, FIFA has confirmed. The Times reported earlier on Friday morning that Qatari authorities were putting pressure on FIFA to stop selling beer at the eight stadiums hosting matches. Alcohol "will continue to be sold at FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues," FIFA said in a statement on Friday, two days before the event starts.

00:01:53, 2 hours ago