Football

Buffon sets record with 648th Serie A appearance

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

TURIN, Italy, July 4 (Reuters) - Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set a record for the number of Serie A appearances when he played his 648th game in the Italian top flight against Torino on Saturday.

The 42-year-old, who made his Serie A debut for Parma as a 17-year-old in November 1995, overtook the record previously held by former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.

Buffon stayed with Parma for six seasons, making 168 Serie A appearances, before joining Juventus in 2001. He left the Turin side at the end of the 2017-18 season and joined Paris St Germain, where he spent one season before returning to Juventus.

Football

Greenwood shines as five-star Man United crush Bournemouth

AN HOUR AGO

He also played 37 times in Serie B after Juventus were relegated over the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal in 2006 and 17 times in Ligue 1 with Paris St Germain.

Saturday's match was his eighth of the season in Serie A and his first this year. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Vardy nets 100th Premier League goal as Leicester beat Palace

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

The 100 Premier League Goals Club: The 28 players Jamie Vardy joins

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On