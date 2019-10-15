Bulgarian PM urges soccer chief to resign amid racism furore

"The prime minister called me urgently a short time ago, Krasen Kralev said on Tuesday. "You know that the government has done a lot for the development of Bulgarian football in the last four years.

"But after the recent events, having in mind the whole state of football and last night's incidents, the prime minister has ordered me from today to suspend any relations with the BFU, including financial ones, until the resignation of Borislav Mihaylov."

The BFU was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Williams)