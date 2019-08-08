Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

9-Aug. 11 (games at 1400 GMT unless stated):

Friday, Aug. 9

Liverpool v Norwich City (1900)

*Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 40 league matches at Anfield.

*Promoted Norwich have not beaten Liverpool since a 1-0 win in 1994 (L10 D2).

*Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has scored in the opening game of the last three league campaigns.

*Norwich forward Teemu Pukki was the top goal scorer in the second-tier Championship last season with 29 goals.

*Liverpool have scored at least three goals against Norwich in six of their last seven matches.

Saturday, Aug. 10

West Ham United v Manchester City (1130)

*City have won their last seven matches against West Ham in all competitions.

*No team has beaten West Ham in all competitions at the London Stadium more times than Man City (four times).

*City won their last 14 league matches last season with their last loss coming in January at Newcastle United.

*Man City striker Sergio Aguero has scored six goals on the first day of the season - more than any other active player in the league.

*West Ham have won three of their last five home matches against defending champions.

Bournemouth v Sheffield United

*This will be the first time Bournemouth play Sheffield in the top flight, having played each other in the second, third and fourth tiers.

*Since 2005, no player has scored more league goals across the top four tiers of English soccer than Sheffield's 33-year-old striker Billy Sharp (218 goals). He scored 23 goals in the Championship last season.

*Bournemouth have lost only once in 11 home games against promoted sides in the Premier League.

*Sheffield have won the last eight meetings in all competitions against Bournemouth, with the last fixture coming in Feb. 2013.

*In Sheffield's last Premier League campaign, they lost nine of their last 10 matches, ultimately finishing 18th to get relegated.

Burnley v Southampton

*Burnley and Southampton are playing the first game of the season against each other again after Southampton hosted last year's opening fixture (0-0).

*Burnley have not lost to Southampton since October 2016 (W2 D3).

*The last three fixtures between the two sides have ended in a draw.

*Southampton have not won on matchday one since 2013 (D4 L1).

*Burnley lost their last three matches last season while Southampton did not win their last five (D3 L2).

Crystal Palace v Everton

*Palace have not beaten Everton in their last nine Premier League meetings (D5 L4).

*Everton have had 11 draws on the opening day of the season - more than any other team.

*Palace boss Roy Hodgson needs one more victory to move past Alan Pardew for most wins at the club in the Premier League (currently on 25 wins).

*Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in seven goals (three goals and four assists) against Palace.

*This will be Everton's fifth consecutive trip to London after playing West ham, Fulham, Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last season.

Watford v Brighton and Hove Albion

*Watford also hosted Brighton on the first day of last season, winning 2-0.

*Brighton were winless in their last nine matches last season (D3 L6) and narrowly avoided relegation after finishing 17th.

*Brighton's new boss Graham Potter, who managed 275 games at Swedish side Ostersund and Welsh club Swansea City, will be taking charge in his first Premier League game.

*Watford last lost their opening game of the season in 2006, winning six and drawing six since.

*Only 35-year-old striker Glenn Murray has scored at least 10 goals in both seasons since Brighton were promoted to the top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1630)

*This is Tottenham's first opening day match at home in eight seasons (first since 2010).

*Villa have won only once in their last 17 meetings with Spurs (D3 L13).

*Aston Villa won only one away game in their last season in the Premier League (2015-16) - on the opening day at Bournemouth.

*Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has lost two of his three home games against Villa.

*Villa spent more than 130 million pounds ($158.09 million) in the close season to recruit new players.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1300)

*Leicester have lost on the opening day in their last three seasons.

*Leicester's first home game and Wolves' first away game last season was the same fixture but on matchday 2, with Leicester winning 2-0.

*Wolves started their season last month and will have played three Europa League qualifying round matches before their first league game.

*Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is yet to beat Wolves in his managerial career (D2).

*After a slow start last season, striker Jamie Vardy scored more than half of Leicester's Premier League goals (nine of 17) after Rodgers was appointed in February.

Newcastle United v Arsenal (1300)

*Arsenal kept only one clean sheet in 19 away games last season, conceding 35 goals.

*Newcastle have beaten Arsenal only once in their last 13 league meetings.

*Arsenal are playing away from home on the opening weekend for the first time since 2011.

*New Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has lost 19 games in all competitions against Arsenal - more than he has against any other team.

*Arsenal have lost four of their last six opening day matches.

Manchester United v Chelsea (1530)

*The last time the sides faced each other on the opening weekend was in 2004 when Jose Mourinho, who managed both clubs, made his Premier League managerial debut with Chelsea and won 1-0.

*United have lost 18 Premier League games against Chelsea - more than against any other team.

*Chelsea have won six times at Old Trafford in the Premier League, each time under a different manager.

*New Chelsea boss Frank Lampard beat United at Old Trafford on penalties in the third round of the League Cup last season when he was in charge of Derby County.

($1 = 0.8223 pounds) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)