Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

5-6 (games at 1400 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, Oct. 5

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1130)

*Brighton have not beaten Tottenham in four Premier League meetings, losing three matches.

*They last beat Tottenham in the top flight in April 1983.

*Graham Potter's Brighton have not won in the league since beating Watford 3-0 on the opening day (D3 L3) and sit 16th.

*Tottenham come into the game having lost 7-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League -- their heaviest home defeat in Europe.

*Mauricio Pochettino's side are sixth with 11 points, having won three out of their seven games (D2 L2).

Burnley v Everton

*None of the previous Premier League meetings between the teams have ended in a draw, with Burnley winning four including three at home.

*Everton hammered Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor last season and can seal consecutive league wins at Burnley for the first time since March 1970.

*Marco Silva's 15th-placed Everton are looking to end a run of three straight league defeats.

*Burnley's Chris Wood will look to score in three straight top flight matches for the first time since March 2018.

*Sean Dyche's Burnley are unbeaten in three matches since losing 3-0 to leaders Liverpool in August (W1 D2).

Liverpool v Leicester City

*Liverpool have won 13 of their 26 Premier League games with Leicester, including three of the last five (D1 L1).

*Juergen Klopp's Liverpool have won their last 16 Premier League matches and can close in on Manchester City's record of 18 wins.

*Leaders Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 43 league games at Anfield (W33 D10).

*Leicester have won 31 points since manager Brendan Rodgers' first game in March. Only Manchester City (46) and Liverpool (49) have more in that period.

*Leicester's Jamie Vardy has seven league goals against Liverpool, behind only Andy Cole (11) and Thierry Henry (8).

Norwich City v Aston Villa

*The two teams have met 16 times in the Premier League, with Villa winning 2-0 in their most recent top flight clash in 2016.

*However, Villa have lost their last three matches against Norwich in the second-tier Championship.

*Norwich have lost only one of 13 league matches at Carrow Road this year (W9 D3).

*Norwich's Teemu Pukki has scored five goals and provided the assist for two more in three home games.

*Villa are 18th in the table with five points while fellow promoted side Norwich are a point and a place above them.

Watford v Sheffield United

*Watford are looking for their first Premier League win over the Blades in their third meeting (L2).

*Sheffield beat Watford by identical 1-0 scorelines in the 2006-07 season.

*Winless Watford have lost five of their seven league games this season to sit bottom of the table.

*Watford have conceded 20 goals this season, 10 of which have been in their last two games.

*The Blades, who are 12th, are unbeaten away from home this season (W1 D2).

West Ham United v Crystal Palace (1630)

*West Ham are unbeaten in their last eight league games against Palace since suffering a 3-1 defeat in February 2015.

*Following their defeat on the opening weekend against Manchester City, West Ham are unbeaten in their last six league matches.

*West Ham have won their last three home London derbies in the league.

*Palace manager Roy Hodgson has never won away at West Ham in the Premier League in six attempts.

*West Ham left back Aaron Cresswell has scored in each of his last two league matches.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Arsenal v Bournemouth (1300)

*Arsenal have won all five of their home matches against Bournemouth in all competitions.

*Eddie Howe's Bournemouth have taken only four points from eight league matches against Arsenal.

*Bournemouth have lost their last three league matches in London, conceding five goals in every game.

*Bournemouth's Callum Wilson is looking to score in five consecutive league games for the first time since March 2014 when he was at Coventry.

*Bukayo Saka has registered four goal involvements in three starts for Arsenal in all competitions this season (one goal, three assists).

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1300)

*City are unbeaten in all five home Premier League matches against Wolves, winning each of the last four.

*Wolves have claimed just one win in their last 10 away league matches, beating Watford 2-1 in April.

*Riyad Mahrez has scored a direct free kick in his last two Premier League matches for City.

*City's Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Sunday's clash due to a groin injury.

*Wolves have been shown a red card in their last two away league games.

Southampton v Chelsea (1300)

*Southampton have won two of their last 20 league meetings with Chelsea and are winless in the last seven.

*Ralph Hasenhuettl's Southampton have claimed one point at home in the league this season.

*After English players had scored their first 11 league goals this season, Chelsea's last three have been netted by a Frenchman (N'Golo Kante), an Italian (Jorginho) and a Brazilian (Willian).

*Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has recorded five goals and one assist in his last five appearances against Southampton in all competitions.

*Willian scored his first goal in 17 league appearances in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Newcastle United v Manchester United (1530)

*Manchester United's haul of nine points after seven games is their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1989-90 (seven points).

*Manchester United have won 49 points from their 28 Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - two fewer than they won in their final 28 games under Jose Mourinho.

*Newcastle have won three of their last 31 league matches against Manchester United, losing both matches during the 2018-19 campaign.

*Manchester United are winless in their last seven away league games.

*Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has failed to score from open play since his goal against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)