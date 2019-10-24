Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

25-27 (games at 1400 GMT unless stated):

Friday, Oct. 25

Southampton v Leicester City (1900)

*Southampton are without a victory in six Premier League matches at home, including all four this season (D3 L3).

*Five of their seven wins over Leicester in 26 Premier League meetings have come at St Mary's Stadium.

*Ralph Hasenhuettl's Saints ended a run of three defeats with a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

*Leicester have won five out of their opening nine games to sit third, while Southampton are 17th.

*Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored 15 goals in 19 games since Brendan Rodgers was appointed manager.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Manchester City v Aston Villa (1130)

*Villa's best result in the last five league games against City was a goalless draw in 2015. City have won the other four, scoring 13 goals and conceding two.

*City, who were beaten 2-0 by Wolves in their last home league game, have not lost consecutive home matches in the league since 2016.

*Villa have won their last two Premier League matches. They had one win in their previous 20 in the competition (D3 L16).

*Pep Guardiola's City are looking to avoid a second defeat by a promoted side this season after a loss to Norwich City.

*Villa have beaten City only twice away from home in 38 Premier League meetings.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

*Everton snapped a losing run of four matches with a 2-0 win over West Ham United last time out.

*The home side has not lost in this fixture in four Premier League meetings.

*Brighton beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their last match at the Amex Stadium and can seal consecutive home Premier League wins for the first time since October, 2018.

*Everton have scored eight goals this season, all from open play.

*Brighton's Aaron Mooy will miss the game through suspension while fellow midfielder Leandro Trossard is set to return after recovering from a groin injury.

Watford v Bournemouth

*Six of the eight Premier League games between the teams have been drawn, with neither side managing to win at home.

*Bournemouth have not lost at Vicarage Road in the league in six years.

*A total of 20 goals have been scored between the teams in their last five top-flight meetings, including 10 last season.

*If Watford fail to win, they will equal their record of going 10 games without a victory from the 2006-07 season in which they were relegated.

*Bournemouth's Josh King has found the net five times in his last six league appearances against Watford.

West Ham United v Sheffield United

*After a run of six games without defeat, West Ham have lost their last two.

*Sheffield United beat West Ham 3-0 the last time the teams met in the Premier League in 2007.

*The Blades are looking to extend their unbeaten run to three games after beating Arsenal 1-0 on Monday.

*Sheffield United are unbeaten away from home this season in four matches (W1 D3), with leaders Liverpool the only other team managing that feat.

*West Ham goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez made nine saves in the 2-0 defeat at Everton in their last game.

Burnley v Chelsea (1630)

*Chelsea defeated Burnley 4-0 in this fixture last season, their fourth win in five Premier League away games against them.

*Sean Dyche's Burnley have collected nine points from 12 at home in the league this season, losing only to leaders Liverpool.

*Victory will give Chelsea's Frank Lampard a fourth straight league win for the first time in his managerial career.

*Burnley striker Chris Wood has scored four goals in as many league matches, missing out only in the 1-0 win over Everton.

*Tammy Abraham (six goals) and Mason Mount (three goals) have scored in each of Chelsea's last three away league games.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)

*Wolves' only win over Newcastle in eight Premier League meetings came at St James' Park last season.

*Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves scored in the 90th minute of both games against Newcastle in the league last season.

*After two losses last month, Wolves are on a run of four games without defeat to sit 13th (W2 D2).

*Wolves will be playing their 200th Premier League game and looking for their 51st win.

*Newcastle have scored only five goals this season, the joint-lowest alongside bottom-placed Watford.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1630)

*Arsenal have been beaten only three times by Crystal Palace in 20 Premier League meetings, including two home defeats.

*Palace, who prevailed 3-2 in this fixture last season, are seeking back-to-back wins over Arsenal for the first time.

*Unai Emery's Arsenal have lost two of their nine league games this season, including their last match against Sheffield United on Monday.

*A 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City in their last game ended Palace's three-match unbeaten run in the league.

*Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic has four goals in five Premier League games against Arsenal.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1630)

*Tottenham have beaten Liverpool 14 times in 54 Premier League meetings, but only twice at Anfield.

*Liverpool won both league matches against Spurs last season 2-1 and beat them 2-0 in the Champions League final.

*Tottenham have not won in their last 10 Premier League away games (D2 L8).

*Liverpool's front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored 12 goals in nine league games this season.

*Tottenham's Harry Kane has been involved in seven goals in nine Premier League games against Liverpool, scoring five and assisting two.

Norwich City v Manchester United (1630)

*Victory for Norwich would make them the first promoted side since Wolves and Portsmouth to beat both Manchester clubs in the same Premier League season.

*United have won six of eight away matches in this fixture, winning 1-0 the last time the teams met at Carrow Road in 2016.

*United are one goal away from becoming the first team to score 2,000 goals in the Premier League.

*After a superb start in which he scored six goals in five Premier League games, Norwich's Teemu Pukki has not found the back of the net in the last four in the competition.

*Norwich have scored nine and conceded 11 in four Premier League home games this season. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)